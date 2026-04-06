Rugby fraternity mourns passing of Victor Roach

The local rugby fraternity is in mourning following the passing of former Barbados Rugby Union President, Victor Roach.

He also served with distinction as a past General Manager of the Barbados Port Authority, where he made a significant contribution to the development of the island’s maritime sector.

Mr Roach was a dedicated servant to sport and country, and his leadership within rugby helped to shape and strengthen the game locally.

His commitment, professionalism, and passion will be remembered by all who had the privilege of working with him.

Condolences are being extended to his family, friends, and the wider sporting fraternity during this difficult time.