Run Barbados Series set to return to south and west coasts in December

It appears the Run Barbados Series will once again be a permanent feature on the south and west coast of the island in December.

During the discussion on the 2026-2027 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure in the well of Parliament yesterday, Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Andrea Franklin, said the move to the east coast of the island in 2022-2024 was the result of a number of issues which the runners encountered.