Sammy not daunted by Windies’ draw in ‘Group of Death’

MUMBAI, India, CMC – West Indies head coach Daren Sammy is not concerned that his side has been drawn in the ‘Group of Death’ for the Super Eight phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Despite winning all four of their preliminary matches, the Windies have found themselves in Group 1 with fellow unbeaten sides India, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Speaking on Sunday, ahead of their crucial opening Super Eight match against Zimbabwe on Monday, Sammy was asked what he felt about the ICC’s pre-seeding process that resulted in all of the group winners being placed together.

“We play what’s in front of us to be honest. I mean we knew before the tournament what was going to happen, where if we did that where we were going to be, and we just tried to control what we can.

“Ideally in sports, you seldom get the top teams from different groups in the same round, but my team knows they’re just here to play a World Cup and we have Zimbabwe tomorrow, we have South Africa, and then India…If you have to win you have to play what’s in front of you and not take it for granted and not take anybody lightly,” Sammy explained.

“If you start to bring in other factors then it takes you off track of your focus and for us, our focus is Zimbabwe tomorrow and do everything in our power to come out victorious.

“…I do understand from the logistics standpoint, trying to give the fans the surety, but that’s not my field,” he added.

Sammy, a two-time World Cup winner, said the West Indies were well aware of the threat Zimbabwe posed.

He said victories over Australia and Sri Lanka had proved they were a strong side, despite suggestions that they did not belong in the Super Eights.

“Who says Zimbabwe isn’t supposed to be here? A lot of people say West Indies isn’t supposed to be here either.

“I think when you’re in a World Cup you have to respect every opposition and that’s what we’ve been doing, that’s what I encourage my guys to do; respect the opposition but believe in yourself, believe in your processes and your executions,” Sammy said.

“So tomorrow we approach it the same way we’d approach a game against India or Australia. Like us, they are very confident, they are playing some good cricket. I think I’ve said it before, T20 is a format that brings teams closer together, there’s no clear-cut winner. You have to go out on the day and execute your plans or else you could lose the match.

“…There are a lot of things going for them and I could understand from that standpoint where nobody gives you a chance and you can use that as inspiration. So, I’m really looking forward to tomorrow; two teams that have not lost and hopefully the people entertain, but in all the entertainment West Indies come out victorious,” he said.