Ace jockey Jalon Samuel has cemented his status as one of the greatest Barbadian jockeys after delivering an impressive performance to win a record seventh Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup title this evening at the historic Garrison Savannah.

Samuel won the 43rd running of the Caribbean’s most prestigious horse race aboard Public Sector, owned by Melrose Racing and Morgan Joseph, and trained by Romel Lovel.

Public Sector clinched the marquee Race Seven ahead of Smokin T and Bulldoze.

Here’s a look at the race.