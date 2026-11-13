Eleven scholarships and a $10,000 cash prize for the winning parish team will be up for grabs when the 2026 edition of the Block T20 Cricket Tournament bowls off.

The announcement was made yesterday during the tournament’s media launch at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment’s office at Sky Mall.

The tournament gets under way tomorrow at Boscobelle, St Peter, with community teams representing all 11 parishes competing for the title.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith says the competition targets young men aged 16 to 25 who are not typically involved in organised club cricket, providing them with a structured avenue for sport and mentorship.

To qualify for the $2,000 scholarships, players must maintain at least 75 per cent attendance, rank among their team’s top performers and demonstrate a positive attitude.

Tournament Coordinator and former Barbados and West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Courtney Browne explained how the teams are selected.

St Philip enters the 2026 tournament as the defending champion after defeating St Michael in the inaugural final in 2025.