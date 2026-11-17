Sea Breeze have been crowned champions of Barbados beach soccer after producing a winning performance to defeat Bajan Heat 2–1 in the 2026 championship final last night.

The decisive showdown took place at Farnell Avenue, Bay Street, where Sea Breeze held their nerve to secure the narrow victory and claim the title, along with $10,000 in prize money.

Meanwhile, last year’s champions, Tropical Thunder, comfortably defeated Tuk Band Titans 5–2 to secure third place.

Cleon Culley of Tropical Thunder was adjudged the tournament’s Best Goalkeeper, while Shae Darlington of Bajan Heat was voted the competition’s Most Valuable Player.

The 2026 Barbados Beach Soccer Championship was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Sports and Community Empowerment and the Barbados Football Association.