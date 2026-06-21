The West Indies Select XI wrapped up their four-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka with a 15-run victory at the Coolidge Cricket Ground earlier today.

After posting 205 in their first innings and 199 in their second, the Select XI set Sri Lanka a target of 124 for victory. However, the visitors were dismissed for 108 in 29.5 overs.

The West Indies bowlers dominated the final innings, with Nial Smith producing an outstanding spell of 5 for 30. He was well supported by Alzarri Joseph, who claimed 4 for 41.

The first official Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka is set for Thursday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.