Semi-final spots secured in primary schools netball

West Terrace joined Wilkie Cumberbatch, Christ Church Girls and Shirley Chisholm in the semi-finals of the NSC Primary Schools Netball Competition.

Playing at Gall Hill in St John, Shirley Chisholm impressed with a crushing 21-4 victory over St Giles, while Christ Church Girls defeated Hilda Skeene 8-5, and Wilkie Cumberbatch got past All Saints 14-4.

In the other game, West Terrace defeated Belmont Primary.

CBC’s Damien Best was there for that match.