By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Senegal has been reinstated as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) men’s champion after winning an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), according to Reuters.

It follows 10 months of uncertainty after one of the most chaotic and controversial finals in soccer history.

Senegal won the final back in January, but beaten finalist Morocco was awarded the title two months later by appeal judges who deemed Senegal had “forfeited the final” after temporarily walking off the pitch in protest.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

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