West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph will miss Monday’s third and final One-Day International against Sri Lanka at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Joseph has left the squad due to personal reasons and has returned home to Guyana.

However, team officials expect the pacer to rejoin the camp ahead of the three-match T20 series, which bowls off on Thursday.

His absence comes at a crucial moment for the regional side in the current series.

Saturday, rain wreaked havoc, washing out the second One-Day International after the toss had been completed.

Not a single ball was bowled as persistent showers forced officials to abandon the day-night contest.

The no-result means Sri Lanka hold a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series.

With just one game remaining, the West Indies can, at best, square the series.

First ball is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Barbados time.