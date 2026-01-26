Six Barbadian vessels departed for Grenada this weekend to compete in the opening leg of a Regional Game Fishing Series.

The teams will take part in the 51st edition of the Budget Marine Spice-Island Billfish Tournament, which runs from Monday to the 30th.

Flying the Barbadian flag alongside “Remember Me Now” will be “Legacy”, “Bill Fisher”, “Carib Girl”, “Game On” and “De Reel Vikings”.

Captain Malcolm Thompson was busy overseeing final preparations aboard “Remember Me Now” ahead of the journey.

Speaking with CBC Sports, Thompson noted that his team has been a regular participant in the Grenada competition.