Slam dunk for Celtics as BABA season starts

Off-season transfers have C.A.M Smart Assurance City United Celtics looking even more like title contenders this year, as they have made a winning start to the 2026 Co-operators General Insurance B.A.B.A Premier League season.

The Celtics remain unbeaten in the early stages of the campaign, with one of their latest victories coming against PremiumFit Bears.

In the other game on the night at Community College, Warrens All Stars defeated VOF NSC Tridents.