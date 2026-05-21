With several major international competitions on the horizon, Barbados’ swimmers will have a crucial opportunity to fine-tune their preparations when the Sonia O’Neal Memorial International Invitational dives off tomorrow.

The meet is expected to attract local swimmers along with many Barbados-based athletes competing overseas, as they continue preparations for upcoming qualifying events and regional competitions.

Among the major events on the calendar are the CCCAN Championships, the Commonwealth Games and the Pan Am Aquatics Age Group Championships, making the Sonia O’Neal meet an important testing ground for athletes seeking qualifying times and improved performances.

Vice-President of Swimming at the Barbados Aquatic Sports Association, Sharon Small, says the meet is one fans should not miss.