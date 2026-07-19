Spain wins second World Cup title

(CNN) — Spain has done it.

The team knocked off defending champion Argentina and its star player, Lionel Messi, to win the World Cup.

The game took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

It was a scoreless match at the end of regulation.

But during the second half of extra time, fans in Madrid went wild after Ferran Torres scored.

Spain went on to win the match 1-0.

Now that Spain has won the World Cup, it can add that title to the others the team holds, including the European Championship and the Olympic title won in 2024.

This is Spain’s second World Cup title.

President Donald Trump attended the game, and a number of other world leaders were also there.

This was the first World Cup to feature a half-time show.