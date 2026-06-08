Gladiola have slipped to second place in the BCA Elite standings, with Spartan now holding the top spot after Series Five wrapped up Sunday evening.

Gladiola held on for a draw at Rices against Pickwick, while Spartan had already secured a 10-wicket win over YMPC on day two Saturday.

Scores at Rices: Pickwick 284 and 158 for nine declared; Gladiola 142 and 158 for eight.

Meantime, Jomel Warrican bagged eight wickets at Bank Hall as Empire crushed BCA Youth by eight wickets.

Scores: BCA Youth 218 for nine and 175, with Warrican taking eight for 48; Empire 314 and 82 for two.

At 3Ws Oval, hosts UWI crushed Windward by 10 wickets.

Resuming on 39 for five in their second innings, Windward were dismissed for 117, with both Jonathan Carter and Kalvin Marcus taking four wickets each.

That left UWI needing 99 runs for victory, and they reached the target without losing a wicket.

Scores: Windward 181 and 117; UWI 200 and 99.

In the other match at Dayrells Road, Wildey and Wanderers played to a draw.

Scores: Wildey 292 and 181 for three declared; Wanderers 136 and 253 for eight.