Sport touted as positive pathway for youth development

Sport can be used as a conduit to guide young people along the right path.

That is according to boxing coach and community activist Junior Greenidge.

Using himself as an example, Greenidge said he was hyperactive as a child, but after taking up boxing at the age of 12, the discipline of the sport helped him to focus. He added that he is now able to support young people facing similar challenges, just as Gary Bowen once supported him.

Greenidge rose to national acclaim in 2002 after securing Barbados’ lone medal at the Commonwealth Games.