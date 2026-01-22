Springer hat-trick leads Windies to consolation win over Afghanistan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan 22, CMC – Shamar Springer’s hat-trick heroics bowled West Indies to a memorable 15-run win to deny Afghanistan a series sweep in the third and final T20I here on Thursday.

With Afghanistan in control of the contest and eyeing a 3-0 series win, Springer dismissed Rahmanullah Gubraz, Rashid Khan and Shahidullah with the first three balls of the penultimate over to restrict Afghanistan to 136 for eight in pursuit of the Windies’ total of 151 for seven.

Springer joined fellow Barbadian Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd as the only West Indians to take hat-tricks in T20Is, while the victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was the regional team’s first-ever at the venue.

Having already clinched the series with victories in the opening two matches, Afghanistan looked well on their way to another comfortable victory with Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran at the crease during an opening partnership of 72 in 10 overs.

But once pacer Matthew Forde made the breakthrough by having Zadran caught on the boundary by Springer for 28 off 27 balls, runs dried up for Afghanistan.

Gurbaz subsequently reached his half century off 44 balls with a single off spinner Gudakesh Motie, but his ensuing partnership of 22 with Sediqullah Atal required 24 balls.

At the end of the 14th over, Afghanistan was 94 for one, needing 58 more runs from the final six overs.

Springer accounted for Atal’s wicket with the next delivery for a pedestrian seven off 11 balls and when the usually dependable Darwish Rasooli perished for four, Afghanistan had creeped to 107 for three after 16 overs.

Mohammad Nabi hit Ramon Simmonds for a six over long off, but perished the very next ball attempting the same shot.

Gurbaz hit left-arm spinner Khary Pierre for two successive sixes to begin the 18th over, but Springer dismissed him with the first ball of the 19th over as he tried to hit him over midwicket for six, with Forde taking an athletic juggling catch on the boundary ropes.

With his next ball, Springer had captain Rashid Khan expertly caught by Pierre at deep backward point and he completed the milestone by hitting Shahidullah’s off stump as he attempted a defensive prod forward, to see Afghanistan collapse to 127 for seven.

Afghanistan required 20 runs off the last over, but Ramon Simmonds delivered an exceptional six balls that saw Mujeeb Ur Rahman being run out, while conceding just four runs.

Player-of-the-Match Springer ended with figures of 4-20 from his four overs.

Earlier, captain Brandon King led the way with the topscore of 47 and he received invaluable contributions from Forde, who made 27 from just 11 deliveries, while Springer scored an unbeaten 16 off nine balls.

As has been the case all series, the Windies struggled to get going in the Power Play, reaching 43 for one after six overs for the solitary loss of Johnson Charles for a run-a-ball 17.

Keacy Carty (10 runs off 19 balls), Justin Greaves (12 runs off 15 balls) and Quentin Sampson (three from seven balls) all struggled to get the ball away, with the Windies only reaching the 100-mark at the end of the 15th over.

It took the lofty hits of Forde and Springer, who combined to lash five fours and two sixes between them at the depth to get the Windies up to their eventual total.

Khan (2-13), Abdollah Ahmadzai (2-30) and Ziaur Rahman (2-45) each took two wickets for Bangladesh.