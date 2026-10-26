St Cyprian’s Boys’ School have written their names into the history books, having been crowned the inaugural champions of the Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket Festival for primary schools.

St Cyprian’s produced a commanding performance in the final at Mapp Hill, setting the pace with the bat as they amassed an impressive 153 runs and set St Alban’s Primary a challenging target.

St Alban’s were unable to match that scoring power, managing just 90 runs as St Cyprian’s secured a convincing 63-run victory.

Leading the charge throughout the tournament was St Cyprian’s Liam Lowe, who produced an outstanding all-round performance to sweep all four individual awards.

Lowe was named Best Batter after scoring 46 runs, Best Bowler with four wickets, and Best Fielder after taking two catches. He also claimed the Most Valuable Player award.

St Alban’s, despite falling short in the final, were recognised as runners-up, while Gordon Greenidge Primary earned the Spirit of the Game trophy for demonstrating sportsmanship, respect and fair play.

All participating students received certificates of participation. The winners, St Cyprian’s, were presented with the championship trophy, gold medals and Republic Bank RightStart bank accounts valued at $200 for each player.

St Alban’s received a plaque, silver medals and accounts worth $150 for each player.