The St Lucia Kings have won their opening fixture of the 2026 CPL, defeating the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent last night.

Opting to bat first, the Kings posted a competitive 187 for eight.

Player of the Match Andries Gous top-scored with 82 from 51 balls, including six fours and six sixes, while Alzarri Joseph took three wickets for 32 runs.

In reply, the Falcons fell short on 183 for seven, giving the Kings a four-run victory.

Evin Lewis led the Falcons’ scoring with 48, while Kings captain Roston Chase claimed two wickets for 18 runs.

There is a break in the CPL on Monday, with the next fixture scheduled for tomorrow, when Barbados Tridents will play their opening match against Jamaica Kingsmen from 6 p.m., again in St Vincent.