Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders still have only one victory so far in the 2026 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, after losing at home to St Lucia Kings last night.

Sent into bat at Queen’s Park Oval, the Kings piled up the highest total for this year’s tournament so far – 211 for four from their 20 overs.

Player of the Match Tim Seifert struck a magnificent century – 105 not out off 61 balls, with eight fours and five sixes.

In reply, the Knight Riders were kept to 175 for six, for the Kings to win by 36 runs.

Kieron Pollard threatened to take it away from St Lucia, scoring 65 off just 26 deliveries with six fours and five sixes, but the Kings’ skipper, Roston Chase, with three for 24, saw his team to victory.

The Kings are back at the top of the points standings on eight points, tied with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, but with a superior net run rate.

On the other hand, Knight Riders’ record is now one win and three losses, and they’re sixth on two points.

Tonight’s game will pit hosts St Kitts and Nevis against Jamaica Kingmen.