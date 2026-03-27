St Michael School and Combermere lead BSSAC championships

St Michael School and Combermere School are leading the girls’ and boys’ divisions respectively in the DASANI 2026 BSSAC Championships.

At the end of day two of the finals at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex, St Michael School leads the girls with 213 points, ahead of Harrison College on 183, Combermere on 142.5, Queen’s College on 117, and Springer Memorial on 113.

In the boys’ division, Combermere leads with 198.5 points, followed by Harrison College with 157, St Michael School with 144, The Lodge School with 126.5, and St Leonard’s Boys’ with 108.5.

Here are highlights from the Under-17 and Under-20 100 metres finals, as well as the Under-13 and Under-15 200 metres events.

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