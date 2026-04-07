St Michael School and Eden Lodge Primary School have emerged champions at the 2026 National Sports Council Cheerleading Competition.

The event was held at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium and attracted strong support from spectators.

In the secondary schools division, the SMS Cougars defended their title with 84 points, ahead of St George Lions on 74.5 and The Lodge School Griffins on 71.

In the primary schools category, Eden Lodge Stars secured the title with 83.5 points, narrowly ahead of Christ Church Girls Fireflies on 82 and Blackman and Gollop Diamonds on 80.5.