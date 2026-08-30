Organisers of the Live and Louder Mega Concert are reporting a steady flow of ticket sales ahead of the major show scheduled for September 19 at the Botanical Gardens.

The concert, which will be staged on the night before the CPL Grand Final, is set to feature Jamaican dancehall artiste Mavado, along with Voice, Mr Vegas, Estelle and a star-studded local line-up, including Masta T.

During an exclusive interview with CBC Sports, Chief Marketing Officer Christine Charles said interest in the event is high.

Meanwhile, Director of Business Development at Dream Team Entertainment, Shakem Jordan, gave insight into the decision by the two entities to come together to produce a major spectacle for cricket fans.