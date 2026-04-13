Stevenson to captain Lady Tridents in crucial qualifier

Midfielder Shanice Stevenson will captain the Barbados senior women’s football team in their upcoming CONCACAF W Qualifiers match against hosts Honduras.

An 18-member Lady Tridents squad has been selected for Friday’s clash as they aim to finish their campaign on a positive note.

Barbados lost their opening two matches, going down 5–0 to Trinidad and Tobago at the Kensington Oval on 1st December, and 13–0 to hosts El Salvador on 1st March.

The team will be guided by head coach Richard Forde and assistant coach Mario Vanterpool.