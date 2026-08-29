St James Stilettos produced a strong fourth-quarter fightback to defeat Spooners Hill Firebirds 44-40 when action continued in the Barbados Netball Association’s League Diamonds top division.

Playing at the UWI Courts, Firebirds looked in control early, taking a 14-10 lead after the first quarter before extending their advantage to two goals at half-time, 22-20.

The Spooners Hill side maintained its slim advantage through three quarters, leading 31-29 heading into the final 15 minutes.

But Stilettos saved their best for last, turning up the intensity in the closing quarter and outscoring Firebirds 15-9 to complete the comeback and claim the four-goal win.

Stefanie Young was the difference-maker for Stilettos, delivering a stellar shooting performance with 42 goals from 50 attempts. Nakisha Boyce added two from five.

For Firebirds, Chantelle Brathwaite led the scoring with 25 goals from 38 attempts, while Deeya Forde-Haynes contributed 11 from 18 and Tyra Griffith added four from eight.