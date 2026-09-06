Barbados senior squash player Muffin Stollmeyer has won the plate final in the women’s 40-plus category at the World Squash Masters Championships in Perth, Australia.

Playing Saturday night, Stollmeyer had to dig deep to outlast Australia’s Angela Strelow in five games: 11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 6-11 and 11-5.

The victory secured fifth place overall for Stollmeyer.

She now has her sights set on making the Barbados team for the Senior Caribbean Squash Championships in Jamaica in November.