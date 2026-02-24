Strong showing by local surfers at Barbados Pro Surf

Lewis St John recorded the highest score among local competitors in Monday’s opening round of the Barbados Pro Surf at the Soup Bowl in Bathsheba.

St John tallied 12.50 to win Heat Six of the Men’s Round of 112, posting two top scores of 6.50 and 6.00 to advance to tomorrow’s Round of 96.

Caleb Rapson and Trent Corbin finished first and second respectively in Heat Three.

Warren Povey and Daniel Banfield also progressed to the Round of 96 after finishing in the top two of Heat Five.

In Heat Seven, Rafe Gooding claimed victory, with Jason Oliver second.

Meanwhile, in the ‘Live Like Zander’ Junior Pro, Gooding and Povey have advanced to the Round of 32.