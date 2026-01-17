The Barbados Sailing Week got underway today on the South Coast of the island.

This year the number of yachts has almost doubled from two years ago, with 32 yachts taking part in 2026, compared to 25 in 2025 and 18 in 2024.

In total, 229 sailors are involved in this year’s event, including 147 visiting sailors and 86 Barbadians.

The event, which started today and culminates on Wednesday with the Mount Gay Round Barbados Race, is set to generate an estimated $700 000 to the economy.