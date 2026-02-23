Surf Pro returns to Soup Bowl

The 2026 BTMI Barbados Surf Pro World Surf League QS5000 and the ‘Live Like Zander’ JQS1000 competitions are set for the Soup Bowl in Bathsheba this week, beginning tomorrow.

Sponsored by Diamonds International, this year’s event has been moved up on the calendar to align with other World Surf League tour stops.

Surfers will be competing for coveted spots on the Challenger Series later this year, with qualification going to the top seven male and top four female performers.

Leading the Barbados charge are standout competitors Chelsea Tuach and Joshua Burke.

Last year saw a record-breaking performance, and BTMI Sports Manager Kamal Springer expects this year’s staging to surpass it.