Barbadian junior surfer Tommaso Layson made a winning start to his professional career, capturing both the under-18 and open men’s titles at the Alas La Marginal Surf Pro in Puerto Rico.

Layson delivered an impressive performance throughout the competition, opening his under-18 campaign with a standout 15-point heat total before powering his way to the division title.

He then carried that momentum into the open men’s division, overcoming a more experienced field to secure his second championship of the event.

The double triumph underlines the teenager’s growing reputation as one of the Caribbean’s emerging surfing talents. In August, he closed out his international amateur career with a double victory in the open men’s and under-18 divisions at the East Coast Surfing Championships in Virginia.

He followed that up in September by dominating the Surfer of the Year competition in Bathsheba, again claiming both titles.