Swimmers add to medal haul at CARIFTA Aquatics

Barbadian swimmers captured 12 more medals on the second day of the 39th edition of the CARIFTA Aquatic Championships in Martinique.

After winning 10 medals on the opening night, Barbados’ tally now stands at 22 — 11 gold, five silver and six bronze.

Heidi Stoute led the charge with gold in the Girls’ 15–17 200 metres freestyle in 2 minutes 07.12 seconds.

Mihael Sobers added a third gold medal, winning the Boys’ 13–14 100 metres backstroke in 1 minute 02.82 seconds, and also secured silver in the 200 metres freestyle.

Christian Vanderpool claimed gold in the Boys’ 11–12 400 metres individual medley in 5 minutes 24.87 seconds, and later took silver in the 200 metres freestyle, ahead of teammate Zachary Ladipo, who won bronze.

Barbados’ other gold came in the Boys’ 11–12 400 metres medley relay, with Zachary Ladipo, Christian Vanderpool, Keniel Ledgister and Joshua Parris combining for victory in 4 minutes 44.41 seconds.

Aidan Salmon won silver in the Boys’ 13–14 50 metres butterfly, while Gabriella Babb took silver in the Girls’ 11–12 400 metres individual medley.

Jaiya Simmons secured bronze in the Girls’ 15–17 400 metres individual medley, with additional bronze medals coming in the Girls’ and Boys’ 13–14 400 metres medley relays.

Day three finals are currently underway.