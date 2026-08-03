Team Barbados is assured of its first gold medal, another silver and at least one bronze at the 25th CAC Games in Santo Domingo following a successful Day 11.

Margot Prow and Meagan Best will face each other in the women’s squash final after winning their respective semi-final matches.

Prow defeated Colombia’s Laura Tovar 3-0 (13-11, 11-9, 11-9), while Best overcame Colombia’s Lucia Bautista 3-1 (11-8, 1-11, 11-4, 11-9).

In boxing, Jabali Breedy won his men’s 55-kilogram quarter-final bout against Haiti’s Welineton Ceneus, claiming a 5-0 points victory.

In boxing, all semi-finalists are guaranteed a medal, as there is no third-place bout.

Those three medals will add to the four silver medals already won by Team Barbados.

The silver medals came from Stephen Slocombe and Kaipo Marshall in the men’s doubles tennis, Chelsea Tuach in the women’s shortboard surfing, Matthew Wright in the elite men’s triathlon, and Wright and Fynn Armstrong in the team triathlon.

Meanwhile, in hockey, the Barbados women’s team lost the bronze medal match to Venezuela 4-1, with Nakira Downes scoring Barbados’ only goal.

In athletics, Jaquone Hoyte missed out on qualifying for the men’s 100-metre final after finishing seventh in the first semi-final in a time of 10.71 seconds.