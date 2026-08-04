Team Barbados won its first gold medal of the 25th CAC Games last night, as two more medals were added to the overall tally following another successful day in Santo Domingo.

Margot Prow and Meagan Best first secured gold and silver respectively after advancing to the women’s squash final.

In the semi-finals, Prow defeated Colombia’s Laura Tovar in straight sets, 13-11, 11-9, 11-9, while Best overcame Colombia’s Lucia Bautista 11-8, 1-11, 11-4, 11-9.

Prow then defeated Best 11-9, 11-8, 11-8 in the final to win Barbados’ first-ever CAC Games gold medal in squash.

Team Barbados is also assured of another medal in boxing.

Jabali Breedy won his men’s 55-kilogram quarter-final bout against Haiti’s Welineton Ceneus by a unanimous 5-0 points decision.

Under the competition rules, all semi-finalists are guaranteed a medal, as there is no third-place bout.

In other results, the Barbados women’s hockey team lost the bronze medal match 4-1 to Venezuela, with Nakira Downes scoring Barbados’ lone goal.

In athletics, Jaquone Hoyte missed out on qualifying for the men’s 100-metre final after finishing seventh in the first semi-final in 10.71 seconds.

With five days remaining in the Games, Team Barbados has won six medals.

The tally includes one gold medal won by Margot Prow in squash, and five silver medals won by Meagan Best in squash, Stephen Slocombe and Kaipo Marshall in the men’s doubles tennis, Chelsea Tuach in the women’s shortboard surfing, Matthew Wright in the elite men’s triathlon, and Matthew Wright and Fynn Armstrong in the team triathlon.