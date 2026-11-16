A four-goal performance by Player of the Match Acima Alleyne led Technique to a massive 8-1 victory over Kickstart Rush, securing the final playoff berth as the Prime Minister’s Cup Women’s Competition continued last night at Gall Hill, St John.

Alleyne found the back of the net in the 13th, 20th, 57th and 92nd minutes. She was ably supported by Shelanie Augustin, who scored a brace.

Technique Women have secured second place in Group 2, completing their schedule with nine points, one behind group winners Mavericks, who finished on 10.

They will face Paradise Women in the first semi-final on November 22.

Speaking of Paradise Women, they completed the group stage with a perfect four-win record following an emphatic 11-1 victory over Weymouth Wales Women.

Solange Holford, Rianna Cyrus and Acacia Small each scored twice.

Paradise Women had already secured top spot in Group 1, and the victory officially brings their campaign to a close with a maximum 12 points. At the other end of the group standings, Weymouth Wales Women finished without a win from their four matches.