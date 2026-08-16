Barbadian Thierry Gale scored a stunning breakaway goal today as Bolton Wanderers celebrated their return to the EFL Championship after a seven-year absence with a stylish victory over Preston North End.

Last season’s League One play-off winners showed greater tempo and cohesion from the outset, with Sam Dalby putting them ahead on the rebound after 15 minutes.

Gale, the Man of the Match, doubled their advantage before the interval, curling the ball home from John McAtee’s pass as the hosts broke forward following a Preston throw-in.

Preston’s Jusef Erabi set home nerves jangling with five minutes remaining when he headed home from close range.

However, Liam Lindsay missed a glorious chance to earn a point in the fourth minute of injury time, somehow heading over.

Wanderers were able to see out the final seconds to secure their first league win over Preston in seven games.