Thierry Gale secures promotion with Bolton Wanderers

Barbados national footballer Thierry Gale has secured promotion to the Championship with Bolton Wanderers F.C..

Bolton Wanderers sealed their return to the Championship for the first time in seven years after defeating Stockport County F.C. 4-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley today.

The Championship is England’s second division, one tier below the Premier League.

Gale now becomes the first Barbadian to reach the Championship since Gregory Goodridge, who played at that level in 2001.