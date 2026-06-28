Three centuries were scored today in a rain-affected fourth round of the BCA Super Cup.

In Zone A at the KMV Oval, Yvan Grant struck 169, including 13 fours and eight sixes, as Pickwick defeated Cavaliers by 326 runs.

Scores: Pickwick 383 for five; Cavaliers 57 for eight.

In Zone B, Richard Greaves smashed 152, with 10 fours and 12 sixes, to lead hosts Boscobelle to a 150-run victory over Police.

Scores: Boscobelle 361 for six; Police 211.

In Zone C, Seth Agard scored an unbeaten 104, including seven fours and three sixes, for Windward at Dayrells Road. However, it was not enough to prevent home side Wanderers from securing a 59-run victory.

Scores: Wanderers 302 for nine; Windward 243.

At Bayfield, St Catherine defeated Yorkshire by 25 runs.

Scores: St Catherine 207 for nine; Yorkshire 182.

At Lears, UWI defeated Spartan by five wickets.

Scores: Spartan 263 for nine; UWI 264 for five.

At Brereton, YMPC defeated the BCA Youth team by four wickets.

Scores: BCA Youth 211 for five; YMPC 212 for six.

Wet run-ups resulted in the match between Gladiola and Maple being abandoned at Trents, while there was no play between Carlton and Empire due to a wet pitch.

The fifth round of the Super Cup is scheduled for July 19.