Tributes paid to Louis Linton at thanksgiving service

Louis Linton has been remembered as a man of many talents.

The former player and highly respected president of the Yorkshire Cricket Club, who also spent decades as a commentator with the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation and later with the Barbados Cricket Association, recently passed away at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer.

Friends, colleagues, club-mates and Members of Parliament joined family members at the Abundant Life Assembly for a service of celebration and thanksgiving.

During the service, his many accomplishments were highlighted, including Government’s decision to rename the Friendship Sporting Complex in his honour as the Louis Gerald Linton Sporting Complex.

He also served as a former president of the Lions Club of Bridgetown and was recognised as a Justice of the Peace.

Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Kevin Greenidge, was among those paying tribute, noting that many of Linton’s greatest contributions were unknown to the wider public.

His wife, Tracy Barker-Linton, Operations Manager of L & L Catering Services Inc., said she cherished the 29 years they spent together.

Linton was interred at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens in St Peter.