It was an emotional day at Kensington Oval as Barbados hosted its first international cricket match since the passing of The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers.

Ahead of the fourth ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand, white-ball captain Shai Hope, Test captain Roston Chase and several others laid wreaths at the foot of the National Hero’s statue.

Sir Garfield passed away on Thursday at the age of 89.

Before the start of play on Sunday, a moment of silence was observed in his honour.

The Barbados National Anthem was played before the customary anthems of the West Indies and New Zealand.

Sir Garfield’s customary seat in the Worrell, Weekes and Walcott Stand was draped in the national colours.

Throughout the live broadcast, host broadcaster ESPN aired several tributes to the Barbadian cricket legend.

Cricket West Indies had earlier announced that admission to both the fourth and Tuesday’s fifth ODIs would be free in honour of the late Sir Garfield Sobers.