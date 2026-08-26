The Barbados Tridents’ unbeaten streak in the 2026 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League ends at two games, after losing last night’s fixture to hosts Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at the Viv Richards Stadium.

Winning the toss and fielding first, the Tridents kept the Falcons to a below-par 155 for five from their 20 overs.

Skipper Moeen Ali hit an unbeaten 56 with three fours and four sixes.

The Tridents, in reply, were going along quite smartly at 93 for three in the eighth over, but lost their next four wickets for just two runs and never recovered, bowled out for 125 in 18 overs, losing by 30 runs.

Rivaldo Clarke top-scored with 27, while Player of the Match Joshua James took three for 18.

This result means the Guyana Amazon Warriors are now the only undefeated side.

The Tridents have dropped to fifth place on four points, while the Falcons have gone into first spot on eight points.

That was the final fixture of the Antigua leg and the C.P.L. now shifts to Trinidad and Tobago.

Tonight’s game is between hosts Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings at Queen’s Park Oval.