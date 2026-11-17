Excitement is in the Barbados camp as the team prepares to take on St. Lucia in a must-win League B CONCACAF Nations League clash today in Guadeloupe.

St. Lucia sit at the top of Group B on 12 points, two clear of the Tridents.

Assistant coach Marlon Harte confirmed that the team is in good spirits, especially considering they defeated their opponents last month in the group opener.

Harte says that, following the defeat to Guadeloupe, the team has identified the areas they need to work on.