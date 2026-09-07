Barbados Tridents have kept their playoff hopes alive in the 2026 Republic Bank CPL, with a win last night over St Lucia Kings at Kensington Oval.

Electing to field first, the Tridents did well to restrict the Kings to 138 for six from their 20 overs.

Kamil Pooran top-scored with 37, including five fours and a six, while skipper Roston Chase added 34.

Player of the Match Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the leading bowler with three for 22.

In reply, Quinton de Kock, with 47 not out, led the Tridents to 139 for two from 17.5 overs, as they won by eight wickets.

De Kock and Rivaldo Clarke, who added 36, shared an unbroken 76-run third-wicket partnership.

The result lifts the Tridents to six points, while the Kings remain fourth on eight.

Although the Tridents are still in seventh and last position, they have three games in hand, while all other teams, except the Guyana Amazon Warriors, have only one match remaining.

Mathematically, the Tridents can still finish in second spot, provided they win their final three matches and other results go in their favour.

The Tridents play against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Thursday, Jamaica Kingsmen on Saturday, and the Warriors on Sunday all at Kensington Oval.