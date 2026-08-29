Since winning their first two matches, the Barbados Tridents have now lost their next two, going down Friday night to hosts Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2026 Republic Bank CPL.

Sent in to bat at Queen’s Park Oval, the Tridents were well below par, finishing on 127 for nine from their 20 overs.

Zachary Carter top-scored with 28, while Player of the Match Sunil Narine took two for 14.

In reply, the Knight Riders eased home to 128 for three from 14.5 overs, winning by seven wickets.

Narine was also TKR’s leading batter, scoring 55, including one four and six sixes.

The result drops the Tridents to sixth place, still on four points, while the Knight Riders move into fifth, also on four points but with a superior net run rate.

Tonight’s game will see TKR back in action against the Jamaica Kingsmen.