Fresh from defeating hosts St Lucia, the Barbados senior men’s national football team now turn their attention to a top-of-the-table clash against Guadeloupe tomorrow.

The Tridents completed their final training session today, with head coach Kent Hall stressing that, despite sitting atop the group, there is no room for complacency. He is also focused on managing the heavy workload of the league while still fielding his strongest starting line-up.

Kick-off time tomorrow at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground is 3pm.