Trinbago Knight Riders have begun the defence of their CPL title with a convincing victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday night at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.

Electing to field first, Knight Riders restricted the Patriots to 109 for nine from their 20 overs.

Kevin Wickham top-scored with 38, while Player of the Match Sunil Narine produced impressive figures of three wickets for seven runs from his four overs.

TKR then cruised to the target, reaching 94 for two from 15 overs to win by eight wickets.

Matthew Breetzke led the chase with an unbeaten 35.