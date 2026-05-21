Trinidad and Tobago Red Force crowned regional champions

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are the 2026 West Indies Championship winners after defeating Guyana Harpy Eagles by 141 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua earlier today.

The victory ends a 20-year wait for the regional four-day title for the Red Force and also brings an end to Guyana’s dominance of the competition, with the Harpy Eagles having won the previous three championships.

Resuming their second innings on 265 for eight on the fourth and final day, with a lead of 278 runs, Red Force added just two more runs before being dismissed for 267. Evin Lewis led the way with a superb 122.

Chasing 281 for victory with nearly three full sessions remaining, the Harpy Eagles were bowled out for 139. Kevlon Anderson was the only batsman to offer significant resistance, scoring 41.

Trinidad and Tobago’s pace attack once again proved decisive, accounting for all 10 wickets to fall on the final day. Jayden Seales led the effort with three for 39 from 11 overs, while Terrence Hinds grabbed three for 20 from seven overs.

Anderson Phillip and Joshua James both chipped in with two wickets apiece to complete the dominant performance.