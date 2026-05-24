Tristan Evelyn competing at Enhanced Games in Las Vegas

Barbadian sprinter Tristan Evelyn will compete today at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event permits athletes to use medically supervised performance-enhancing substances in competition.

The two-time Olympian has gone on record stating that she will not be using performance-enhancing substances.

Evelyn will line up in the women’s 100 metres as part of the controversial event, which organisers say is designed to push the limits of human performance.

Competition begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed live on YouTube, Roku, Twitch, Rumble and Kick.

Athletes are competing for a share of a reported US$25 million prize pool, with a US$1 million bonus on offer for any broken world record.

Evelyn can also earn prize money from the women’s 100 metres event:

1st place — US$250,000

2nd place — US$125,000

3rd place — US$75,000

4th place — US$50,000

5th place — US$30,000

6th place — US$20,000

Evelyn currently holds Barbados national records in the 60 metres, 100 metres and indoor 200 metres.

Her legal personal best of 11.14 seconds in the 100 metres was set at the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championships in Tampa, Florida.