Barbados will have representation in the next round of the women’s main event at the 2026 ISA World Surfing Games in Peru, with Chelsea Tuach booking her place in Round Three.

Tuach secured second place in Heat 10 of Round Two today, posting a combined score of 7.50 from her two highest-scoring waves of 4.50 and 3.00.

She is set to return to the water tomorrow for Heat 11 of Round Three.

Meanwhile, Barbadian brothers Jacob and Joshua Burke have also kept their campaigns alive, advancing to Repechage Three following victories this morning.

Jacob produced the stronger performance of the pair, dominating Heat 10 with a combined total of 10.93.

His two best waves earned scores of 5.93 and 5.00.

Joshua also delivered a heat-winning performance, topping Heat Nine with 8.67 points, courtesy of waves scoring 5.17 and 3.50.

However, Lewis St. John’s campaign came to an end after he placed third in Heat Seven.

St. John accumulated 7.96 points from his two best waves, which scored 4.03 and 3.93, but the total was not enough to keep him in contention.