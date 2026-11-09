Barbados’ top female surfer, Chelsea Tuach, has powered her way into round two of the women’s main event at the 2026 ISA World Surfing Games in Peru.

Tuach delivered a winning performance in Heat on Sunday evening, posting a combined score of 9.40 to secure victory and advance to the next round.

Her two best wave scores were 5.17 and 3.00.

Tuach is scheduled to compete in Heat 10 on Monday in round two.

The Games carry significant importance, serving as a qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.