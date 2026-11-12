Barbadians Chelsea Tuach and Joshua Burke have kept their hopes alive at the 2026 ISA World Surfing Games in Peru, advancing to Repechage Five in their respective women’s and men’s competitions.

Tuach secured her progression with victory in Heat Eleven of the women’s Repechage Four today, posting a combined score of 9.84.

Her two best waves earned scores of 6.17 and 3.67, booking her place in tomorrow’s fifth repechage round, where she will compete in Heat Five.

Burke also advanced in the men’s competition, finishing second in Heat Six of Repechage Four with a combined score of 8.10.

His two highest-scoring waves were worth 4.20 and 3.90 points, securing his passage into Heat Three of Repechage Five.

However, it was the end of the road for his brother, Jacob Burke, who was eliminated after failing to advance from Heat One.

Jacob recorded a total of 9.50 points, combining wave scores of 5.27 and 4.23.